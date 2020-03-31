Organizations inject funds to support arts sector

Arts organizations are injecting funds to help cultural institutions and creators stay financially afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canada Council for the Arts says it will issue $60 million in advances by early May to 1,100 organizations it supports with long-term funding to help cover their bills and settle outstanding payments to workers.

The arm's-length agency is also encouraging artists to explore the option available to them as part of Ottawa's emergency aid package.

Meanwhile, the Writers' Trust of Canada and The Writers' Union of Canada have created a $150,000 emergency relief fund to support the literary community.