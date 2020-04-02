Laughing in the face of dark times — lessons for life with COVID-19

Whoever said there was nothing funny about cancer didn’t meet Rachel Matlow’s mother Elaine. When Elaine was diagnosed with cancer, she tried radically changing her diet, choking back herbs and vitamins, softly telling her cancer cells out loud to get lost, and, of course, ayahuasca tea. What she didn’t try? Chemotherapy, radiation, or surgery.

Matlow’s response to the frustration, fear, and grief that ensued was to write a hilarious memoir of Elaine’s effervescent misadventures in alternative medicine. The result is “Dead Mom Walking: A Memoir of Miracle Cures and Other Disasters.”

The book is signature Matlow family, honouring Rachel’s mother’s quirky spirit as well as the family’s shared sense of humour (the Matlow family includes Rachel’s father, Teddy, a retired judge, and brother, Josh, city councillor for the Toronto-St. Paul’s Ward 12). “We were always a funny family, and that wasn’t going to change just because my mom was dying. If anything, it gave us more material to work with,” they say (Matlow uses the pronouns they and them).

“All the shenanigans my mom was up to, how could I not laugh? If I didn’t laugh at it sometimes, I would have been freaked out all the time. Humour is a coping device.”

As COVID-19 cases began to spike in Canada in mid-March, Matlow was again disturbed by how people were willing to put their faith in false hopes. “Crystals, tea tree oil — they’re not going to save you from coronavirus,” Matlow says. “Some healer is doing coronavirus testing over the phone.”

Not addressing the reality of sickness and death directly allows false information to propagate. It’s the cultural norm to gloss over tough topics, including cancer, grief, and losing a parent. But Matlow believes that type of avoidance isn’t doing anyone any favours. “There is a whole movement of people trying to change societal approaches and open up the conversation around death and dying and mourning,” they say, citing the death discussion groups, known as death cafes, and the YouTube personality Caitlin Doughty, whose channel Ask a Mortician has a million subscribers, as examples.

“I think there’s still a lot of fear and shame and silence around death and dying. People don’t even like to say the word ‘die.’ They say they ‘passed.’ I would personally rather it be acknowledged that my mom died, not passed, because that, unfortunately, is what actually happened. To say passed, or sugarcoat it, denies my reality.”

Chicago writer and illustrator Tyler Feder felt a similar sense of falseness from her well-meaning community when her mother suddenly died. “There is this formality that comes out that always felt weird to me,” she says. “People say, ‘My condolences,’ and ‘deepest sympathies.’ It’s not a way that people talk the rest of the time.”

Feder channeled her observations into “Dancing at the Pity Party,” a graphic memoir about her mother’s death from cancer at the age of 47 (“As I get older, I have become increasingly shocked by how young that is,” she writes. “You know who’s older than my mom ever was? J.Lo! The hot, young triple-threat!”)

Laughter was how Feder got through the loss, alongside her father and two younger sisters. “I remember literally right after my mom died we were sitting in this little waiting room with all of my family,” she says. “And we were still laughing about something that my mom would do.