PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

9. “The Mirror & the Light” by Hilary Mantel (Henry Holt & Co.)

10. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

11. “Journey of the Pharaohs” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

12. “The City We Became” by N.K. Jemisin (Orbit)

13. “Long Range” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

14. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

15. “The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives in Your Home” by Fink/Cranor (Harper Perennial)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)

2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

3. “Lady in Waiting” by Anne Glenconner (Hachette)

4. “Find Your Path” by Carrie Underwood (Dey Street)

5. “The Office” by Andy Greene (Dutton)

6. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

7. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (Waterbrook)

8. “Dangerous Prayers” by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)

9. “D&D: Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount” (Wizards of the Coast)

10. “The Blueprint” by Douglas R. Conant (Wiley)

11. “The Upside of Being Down” by Jen Gotch (Gallery)

12. “Get Out of Your Own Way” by Dave Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

13. “The Gift of Forgiveness” by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt (Viking/Dorman)

14. “The Universe Always Has a Plan” by Matt Kahn (Hay House)

15. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

2. “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Liar Liar” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Little Fires Everywhere” (TV tie-in) by Celest Ng (Penguin)

5. “Celtic Empire” by Cussler/Cussler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

7. “Denim and Diamonds” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

8. “Longing for Yesterday” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

9. “Heartbreaker” by B.J. Daniels (HQN)

10. “The Night Window” by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

11. “The Big Kahuna” by Evanovich/Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

12. “White Pines Summer” by Sherryl Woods (Mira)

13. “The View from Alameda Island” by Robyn Carr (Mira)

14. “Home Sweet Home” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

15. “Rope Burn” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

2. “The Odd Is Out: The first Sequel” by James Rallison (TarcherPerigee)

3. “The Inn” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Worlds Within Worlds” by Kerby Rosanes (Plume)

5. “Before We Were Yours? by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

6. “Unsolved” by Patterson/Ellis (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

8. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Gallery)

9. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Little Fires Everywhere” (movie tie-in) by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

12. “Lost Boy Found” by Kristen Alexander (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers (Norton)

14. “The Wives” by Tarryn Fisher (Graydon House)

15. “Lost Roses” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

By The Associated Press