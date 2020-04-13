Memoir broaches silence surrounding stillbirths

Hansen: I think that a lot of the tiptoeing around stillbirth comes from a lack of understanding about how to have that conversation ... and I think it's important to know there's no right or wrong way.

I found that most interactions that surprised me and felt uncomfortable in a moment were simply because that person was shocked that the answer to, "Do you have children?" could be, "I have a son, but he died."

I think that if we expose ourselves and operate from a place of love, then that is the best place we can start.

CP: What were some of the misconceptions you encountered while grieving Reid's death?

Hansen: Condolences were often given with a second part of the sentence, which was usually, "But you'll have another baby."

People really just want to help and support and offer comfort. I think it just comes down to mindfulness. It benefits the person who is grieving and sharing their story to meet them wherever they are, and if they're sharing that pain, to sit in that pain even though it might be difficult, because that serves to validate and acknowledge the magnitude of the loss.

CP: How do you think your experience fits into, and perhaps challenges, traditional conceptions of parenthood?

Hansen: The traditional views of parenthood lie in actions, so that could be changing dirty diapers, or cleaning spit-up milk or waking up in the middle of the night to tend to that person. But there are many different ways that parenthood can look, just like there's many different ways we can arrive at parenthood.

It's just changing the narrative to become more inclusive. I identified as a mother even though I wasn't mothering (Reid) in that traditional sense. I was writing and speaking about him. And even now, as I find ways to bring him into our family with our two young sons, these are all different ways of parenting him.

CP: In the book, you write that your second son, Everett, "is not here instead of Reid, but is here because of him." What did you mean by that?

Hansen: They're brothers, and I think it's really important to me that they're separate, but they're part of each other's stories.

It's really impossible to understand how all of that can be true. That I want Reid desperately, that I miss him and grieve him, and then I also acknowledge that my two other sons might not be here had we gotten that.

There's such duality in life after loss. You can feel all these things and want all these things and one thing doesn't invalidate the other one.

CP: How do you hope that "Still" honours the place Reid holds in your life?

Hansen: He couldn't write this story, but I had the ability to, and that is a different way he can be part of our present. I just hope that it can serve to support others, wherever they are on their journeys.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2020.

By Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press