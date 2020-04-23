Flamborough fundraising campaign aims to feed animals in need during coronavirus pandemic

Two Flamborough businesses are teaming up to help make sure family pets are well taken care of during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teresa Luckanuck of Spoiled Rotten Pet Services has started a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $5,000 to buy pet food and supplies, which will be donated to area food banks, animal shelters and horse rescues in the Flamborough community — and beyond. Ren’s Pet Depot is supporting the initiative by providing a $10 voucher for any donation of $10 or more.

While Flamborough, Dundas, Ancaster, Burlington and other parts of Halton are perceived to be affluent, not everyone has the funds to feed their pets, especially during these difficult financial times brought on by the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of people in need,” said Luckanuck.

Ren’s Pet Depot has been inundated with requests for support from a number of animal organizations and charities in recent weeks, said the company’s president, Scott Arsenault. It is what prompted Ren’s to do its part to support animals in need by encouraging donations in exchange for a $10 discount off a customer’s next purchase.

At Animal Adoptions of Flamborough, the local no-kill shelter is holding on. The small team is doing its part to keep everyone safe while caring for the cats at its Centre Road facility, said not-for-profit organization president Pam Hesketch.

Fundraising events, including AAF’s annual yard sale and cat yoga, have been suspended. The organization, however, is looking into online fundraising options to support its operations. Donations are accepted online at www.anadoptflam.com. The shelter has also set up a wish list on Amazon.ca, where supporters can order items and have them shipped directly to the shelter.

“We’ve actually found some people doing that and that is wonderful,” said Hesketch. “It is so helpful for us.”

In addition to the GoFundMe campaign, Spoiled Rotten is accepting e-transfer donations. Funds can be sent directly to info@spoiledrottenpets.ca with COVID Donation listed in the subject line.

Already Luckanuck has made arrangements to buy horse feed, dog and cat food, cat litter — at shelter-rate costs. And as soon as she reaches the fundraising goal, she’ll place the order and begin distributing items to organizations in the area, including Flamborough, Kilbride, Hamilton, Ancaster, Dundas, Burlington, Oakville, Winona, Grimsby, Beamsville, Smithville and Binbrook.