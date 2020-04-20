Canadian broadcasters to air 'Stronger Together' special

TORONTO — Major Canadian broadcasters are coming together for star-studded, multi-platform benefit in support of frontline workers fighting COVID-19 across Canada.

Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Media, and Rogers Sports & Media have partnered for "Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble," which will air on English and French services on Sunday evening (at 7 p.m. across all markets/7:30 p.m. NT).

The one-hour broadcast will premiere on CBC, Citytv, CTV, Global, and V network, as well as select specialty networks, radio stations, and streaming platforms across Canada.

The event is in support of Food Banks Canada's $150 million campaign to provide immediate support to food banks across Canada during COVID-19.