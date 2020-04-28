RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa is cancelled

OTTAWA — Add the RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa to the long list of summer events that have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive director Mark Monahan confirmed the decision Tuesday in a statement on the event website.

Monahan, who has been at the helm of RBC Bluesfest since 1994, noted the event has weathered many challenges in the past — including a tornado in 2005, a stage collapse in 2011, and a family of stubborn killdeers in 2018 — but added "COVID-19 is one that we cannot overcome in 2020."

One of the city's largest cultural events, the 27th edition of the festival was set for July 9-19 at LeBreton Flats Park. This year's lineup included Rage Against the Machine and Alanis Morissette.