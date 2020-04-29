Contact-free bottle drive supports Flamborough Food Bank

Got a stash of empties?

A Flamborough Centre family is collecting bottles this weekend in support of the Flamborough Food Bank.

The community bottle drive, hosted by Melissa and Ryan Zogala of the Married with Real Estate Realty Team, is set for May 2-3 with all proceeds benefiting the food bank.

While the Carlisle-based not-for-profit organization is bracing for an increase in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is keen on supporting individuals and families in need during these challenging times.

Currently, only a limited number of Beer Store locations are accepting empties so the Zogalas thought a bottle drive with pickup and drop-off options might save residents from driving to Burlington to return their empties “and help our food bank at the same time.”

Those who would like to donate to the bottle drive should email hello@marriedwithrealestate.com to co-ordinate a contact-free, bottle pick up on May 2. Alternatively, residents can take part in a drive-by drop off at Carlisle United Church (1432 Centre Rd.) May 3.

