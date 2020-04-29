Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending April 29, 2020

10. The German Heiress, Anika Scott, William Morrow (2)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, Dial (7)

2. Educated, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (112)

3. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster (23)

4. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Random House Canada (3)

5. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown (9)

6. One Good Reason, Séan McCann, Andrea Aragon, Nimbus (1)

7. Open Book, Jessica Simpson, Dey Street (12)

8. Wow, No Thank You, Samantha Irby, Vintage (2)

9. The House of Kennedy, James Patterson, Little Brown (2)

10. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson Random House Canada (89)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. The Forgotten Home Child, Genevieve Graham, Simon & Schuster

2. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, HarperCollins Canada

3. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart

4. Woman on the Edge, Samantha M. Bailey, Simon & Schuster

5. Midnight Train to Prague, Carol Windley, HarperCollins Canada

6. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Harper Perennial

7. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club, Megan Coles, House of Anansi

8. Recipe for a Perfect Wife, Karma Brown, Viking

9. When We Were Vikings, Andrew David MacDonald, Scout

10. Our Little Secret, Roz Nay, Simon & Schuster

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster

2. One Good Reason, Séan McCann, Andrea Aragon, Nimbus

3. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson Random House Canada

4. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

5. Successful Aging, Daniel J. Levitin, Allen Lane

6. Soap and Water and Common Sense, Bonnie Henry, House of Anansi

7. Bush Runner, Mark Bourrie, Biblioasis

8. A House in the Sky, Amanda Lindhout, Sara Corbett, Scribner

9. Lean Out, Tara Henley, Appetite by Random House

10. Embers, Richard Wagamese, Douglas and McIntyre

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. Baby Animals, Roger Priddy, Priddy Books

2. Fetch-22, Dave Pilkey, Scholastic

3. The Little Blue Box of Bright and Early Board Books by Dr. Seuss, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers

4. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith Katz Cowley, Scholastic

5. Giraffes Can’t Dance, Giles Andreae, Guy Parker-Rees, Cartwheel

6. Camping with Unicorns (Phoebe and Her Unicorn Series Book 11), Dana Simpson, Andrews McMeel

7. Where’s Waldo? The Boredom Buster Books: 5-Minute Challenges, Martin Handford, Candlewick

8. Big Nate: Blow the Roof Off!, Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel

9. Percy Jackson and the Olympians 5-Book Paperback Boxed Set (new covers with poster), Rick Riordan, John Rocco, Hyperion Books for Children

10. First 100 Words, Roger Priddy, Priddy Books

COOKING

1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, Joanna Gaines, Wm. Morrow Cookbooks

2. Fraiche Food, Full Hearts, Jillian Harris, Tori Wesszer, Penguin Canada

3. The Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook, Jeffrey Eisner, Voracious

4. Flour Water Salt Yeast, Ken Forkish, Ten Speed Press

5. The Oh She Glows Cookbook, Angela Liddon, Penguin Canada

6. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines, Marah Stets, Wm. Morrow Cookbooks

7. Oh She Glows Every Day, Angela Liddon, Penguin Canada

8. Ultimate Veg, Jamie Oliver, HarperCollins Canada

9. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter

10. Buck Naked Kitchen, Kirsten Buck, Penguin Canada

* number of weeks on list