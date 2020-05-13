Flamborough Family YMCA offers free online programming to keep community strong and healthy

The Flamborough Family YMCA continues to flex its muscles to provide the community with services — even during the pandemic.

Its website, YWeAreHere.ca, aims to help members find peace, strength and mindfulness. It offers free and virtual health, wellness and resource programs in one virtual space.

“What we’ve really tried to do is bring all of the diversity of programs and services and expertise that we have at the Y into an online environment,” said Kyla Kumar, vice-president of marketing and communications for the YMCA of Hamilton-Burlington-Brantford.

The “virtual YMCA” offers an array of services and programs, including workouts for all age groups and abilities, mental wellness supports and even employment programs.

Susan Galbraith is one member who has benefited from the YMCA and its virtual programming. A resident of Burlington, she attended the Waterdown YMCA location on Parkside Drive before COVID-19 forced the facility to temporarily close its doors.

“I was just thrilled to find out the YMCA was offering this program and it was up and running,” she said. “It’s such a wonderful resource.”

So far, Galbraith has enjoyed the virtual yoga and yoga meditation program. She’s also taken part in virtual workouts.

“It’s motivating, it’s encouraging, I’m out walking five (km a) day,” she said.

The YMCA of Hamilton-Burlington-Brantford is focused on evolving to meet the needs of the community and doing so in a way that makes services accessible.

“In that spirit, right now to make them accessible is to move them online. We know that many people are facing some many serious financial hardships right now so it was important to us that they were free for people and that’s really what’s been driving and motivating us," said Kumar, adding, "From the beginning, our goal was to find ways to support our community during COVID-19 and our plan is to continue to provide our virtual Y resources free to our community even as we start to recover from this challenging time."