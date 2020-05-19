Drop off your empties May 24 and support the Flamborough Food Bank

A Flamborough family is at it again.
Ryan and Melissa Zogala are hosting their second community-wide bottle drive in support of the Flamborough Food Bank this weekend.
Set for Sunday (May 24), the event welcomes residents to drop off their empties between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Carlisle United Church (1432 Centre Rd.) where four contactless drop-off stations will be set up.
The bottle drive will also accept drive-by drop offs of non-perishable food items, gift cards and cash in a drop box, with all donations benefiting the food bank.
Earlier this month, the Zogalas of the Married with Real Estate Realty Team hosted a bottle drive that saw the Flamborough couple do 73 contact-free bottle pick ups in the community on the eve of managing a bottle drop off. In total, they collected 42,998 bottles and cans, which resulted in an overall donation of $5,152.80 to the Flamborough Food Bank.
For more information about the May 24 bottle drive, visit www.MarriedWithRealEstate.com.
A Flamborough family is at it again.
Ryan and Melissa Zogala are hosting their second community-wide bottle drive in support of the Flamborough Food Bank this weekend.
Set for Sunday (May 24), the event welcomes residents to drop off their empties between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Carlisle United Church (1432 Centre Rd.) where four contactless drop-off stations will be set up.
The bottle drive will also accept drive-by drop offs of non-perishable food items, gift cards and cash in a drop box, with all donations benefiting the food bank.
Earlier this month, the Zogalas of the Married with Real Estate Realty Team hosted a bottle drive that saw the Flamborough couple do 73 contact-free bottle pick ups in the community on the eve of managing a bottle drop off. In total, they collected 42,998 bottles and cans, which resulted in an overall donation of $5,152.80 to the Flamborough Food Bank.
For more information about the May 24 bottle drive, visit www.MarriedWithRealEstate.com.
A Flamborough family is at it again.
Ryan and Melissa Zogala are hosting their second community-wide bottle drive in support of the Flamborough Food Bank this weekend.
Set for Sunday (May 24), the event welcomes residents to drop off their empties between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Carlisle United Church (1432 Centre Rd.) where four contactless drop-off stations will be set up.
The bottle drive will also accept drive-by drop offs of non-perishable food items, gift cards and cash in a drop box, with all donations benefiting the food bank.
Earlier this month, the Zogalas of the Married with Real Estate Realty Team hosted a bottle drive that saw the Flamborough couple do 73 contact-free bottle pick ups in the community on the eve of managing a bottle drop off. In total, they collected 42,998 bottles and cans, which resulted in an overall donation of $5,152.80 to the Flamborough Food Bank.
For more information about the May 24 bottle drive, visit www.MarriedWithRealEstate.com.