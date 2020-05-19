Drop off your empties May 24 and support the Flamborough Food Bank

A Flamborough family is at it again.

Ryan and Melissa Zogala are hosting their second community-wide bottle drive in support of the Flamborough Food Bank this weekend.

Set for Sunday (May 24), the event welcomes residents to drop off their empties between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Carlisle United Church (1432 Centre Rd.) where four contactless drop-off stations will be set up.

The bottle drive will also accept drive-by drop offs of non-perishable food items, gift cards and cash in a drop box, with all donations benefiting the food bank.