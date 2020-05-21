‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ singer John Ellison pens song for Hamilton Health Sciences to raise donations during COVID-19 crisis

Famous soul musician John Ellison, of Dundas, might be best known for the huge hit “Some Kind of Wonderful,” but at Hamilton Health Sciences right now they’re singing, “We’re Showing the World.”

It’s a song that Ellison wrote and sang just for them, to help raise donations for the area hospital system during the COVID-19 situation. You can listen to Ellison sing the song by visiting hamiltonhealth.ca/ellison and help with a donation by visiting bit.ly/2Am7VDA #HHSF #ItsVitaltoCare

“We’re Showing the World” has a driving, soulful beat and chord pattern with a simple, motivating lyric about people helping each other.

Ellison was guitarist, singer, and songwriter for the group Soul Brothers Six, who recorded “Some Kind of Wonderful” in 1967. The song has been recorded by more than 50 artists since, perhaps most famously in 1974 by Grand Funk Railroad who took it to number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.