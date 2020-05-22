'Hockey 24' documentary features young Flamborough Sabres

On November 17, 2019, Canadians across the country joined together to celebrate community hockey through the art of film.

The concept was simple: Scotiabank asked Canadians to show off their love of the game and send in home videos and photos of players, coaches, fan and families. That same day, documentary crews and filmmakers also followed players and their families around and the combined footage is now Hockey 24, a documentary that will air on Sportsnet and a young boy from Flamborough is part of that story.

Nine-year-old Quinn Kinsella is a Flamborough Sabres. He also happens to live with cystic fibrosis. A documentary crew followed him and his family around to get the ins and outs of what their hockey day looked like. He said he was “happy, excited” to be a part of what would become the 90-minute doc.

“It was (a) unique experience, obviously it hadn’t been something we had experienced previously but we certainly really took the opportunity to take it all in and really tell Quinn’s story,” said dad Ryan.

He explained it was interesting to see how a documentary is made and “how things work in the background” to acquire all aspects to tell a good story.

According to the press release, Hockey 24 was a way to bring hockey back into the Canadian collective as it had been missing since the coronavirus pandemic.

“During this time of physical distancing, Canadians are missing many things – Hockey and the NHL playoffs arguably the most obvious – and Hockey 24 has allowed us to share inspiring stories from across the country that demonstrate the impact sport has on our day-to-day life,” said Clinton Braganza, Scotiabank chief marketing officer.

The doc features one day in the life of hockey lovers, hence Hockey 24 and the Kinsellas welcomed the crew to their home at 8:30 a.m. so they could film the young player’s CF treatment. Ryan explained that as part of the series, the producers were looking for inspirational stories to weave through the piece and since hockey requires strong lung capacity, the boy proves each time he hits the ice that nothing will slow him down.

“He is playing at the highest level he can for our area in the (AA rep) level of hockey but while also having to deal with the cystic fibrosis,” he said.

According to Quinn, he was happy with the experience.