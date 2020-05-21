Stratford Festival faces $20-million budget shortfall

TORONTO — The Stratford Festival says despite efforts to rescue its finances from the impact of COVID-19 the organization still has a $20-million hole in its budget.

Carol Stephenson, chairwoman of the board at the festival, has asked the House of Commons standing committee on finance for $8 million to help get the arts organization back on its feet.

She says the rest of the shortfall can be raised through donations from the private sector.

Stephenson outlined measures the festival — a huge economic driver for the Stratford, Ont., area — has taken in recent weeks to recover from a steeper $40-million deficit projected about a month ago.