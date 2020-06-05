Waterdown musician is 'One Town Away' with new single

A Waterdown native has written a song to come home to.

The track “One Town Away” will be the first single off an upcoming debut album by Greg Rider.

“The one thing that I really do want people to know is that I’m always going to love my hometown and I’m always going to crave the support of my hometown. I think for many years I just continued to run away,” said Rider, whose real name is Greg Farrell and is signed to Montreal-based Father and Son Records.

Like stories of adventure in the days of old, this too got its beginning because of a girl.

At the time, Rider was working as a bartender and playing music as a hobby in the Cayman Islands. He met a Nashville-based pop singer who encouraged him to visit the country music capital and suggested he perhaps stay for a while.

“I went there and then after my fourth day or something I booked a small show on Second Avenue," he said.

That got him thinking: "If I can book a show in three days, what could I do in three months?"

So he cancelled his return flight to the Cayman Islands.

“It was completely just a gut feeling that came over me.”

During the two years that he was in the southern city, he learned who he was as a songwriter and developed a strong sense of his sound.