Waterdown musician is 'One Town Away' with new single

A Waterdown native has written a song to come home to.
The track “One Town Away” will be the first single off an upcoming debut album by Greg Rider.
“The one thing that I really do want people to know is that I’m always going to love my hometown and I’m always going to crave the support of my hometown. I think for many years I just continued to run away,” said Rider, whose real name is Greg Farrell and is signed to Montreal-based Father and Son Records.
Like stories of adventure in the days of old, this too got its beginning because of a girl.
At the time, Rider was working as a bartender and playing music as a hobby in the Cayman Islands. He met a Nashville-based pop singer who encouraged him to visit the country music capital and suggested he perhaps stay for a while.
“I went there and then after my fourth day or something I booked a small show on Second Avenue," he said.
That got him thinking: "If I can book a show in three days, what could I do in three months?"
So he cancelled his return flight to the Cayman Islands.
“It was completely just a gut feeling that came over me.”
During the two years that he was in the southern city, he learned who he was as a songwriter and developed a strong sense of his sound.
“It was the first time that I ever felt confident in actually calling myself a singer-songwriter," he said, adding: "I was just writing every single day, I was playing as much as I possibly could."
His sound is country crossover and he is focused on writing lyrics that are true to him.
“I don’t sing about the stereotypical country stuff. I don’t have songs about drinking and summer nights and beer and stuff like that. I try and go on more of topics that are much deeper surface,” he said.
"One Town Away" is a song that speaks his truth. It’s about travelling all over the world but then coming home to find what one really needs may only be just one town away.
The single, produced by William Gaboury and written by Greg Rider Farrell and Richard William Cloke, will be the first of three to be released this year. It was released for radio play on June 5.
Listen to the track online at www.smarturl.it/onetownawaysc or follow the artist on Twitter at www.twitter.com/gregridermusic.com.
A Waterdown native has written a song to come home to.
The track “One Town Away” will be the first single off an upcoming debut album by Greg Rider.
“The one thing that I really do want people to know is that I’m always going to love my hometown and I’m always going to crave the support of my hometown. I think for many years I just continued to run away,” said Rider, whose real name is Greg Farrell and is signed to Montreal-based Father and Son Records.
Like stories of adventure in the days of old, this too got its beginning because of a girl.
At the time, Rider was working as a bartender and playing music as a hobby in the Cayman Islands. He met a Nashville-based pop singer who encouraged him to visit the country music capital and suggested he perhaps stay for a while.
“I went there and then after my fourth day or something I booked a small show on Second Avenue," he said.
That got him thinking: "If I can book a show in three days, what could I do in three months?"
So he cancelled his return flight to the Cayman Islands.
“It was completely just a gut feeling that came over me.”
During the two years that he was in the southern city, he learned who he was as a songwriter and developed a strong sense of his sound.
“It was the first time that I ever felt confident in actually calling myself a singer-songwriter," he said, adding: "I was just writing every single day, I was playing as much as I possibly could."
His sound is country crossover and he is focused on writing lyrics that are true to him.
“I don’t sing about the stereotypical country stuff. I don’t have songs about drinking and summer nights and beer and stuff like that. I try and go on more of topics that are much deeper surface,” he said.
"One Town Away" is a song that speaks his truth. It’s about travelling all over the world but then coming home to find what one really needs may only be just one town away.
The single, produced by William Gaboury and written by Greg Rider Farrell and Richard William Cloke, will be the first of three to be released this year. It was released for radio play on June 5.
Listen to the track online at www.smarturl.it/onetownawaysc or follow the artist on Twitter at www.twitter.com/gregridermusic.com.
A Waterdown native has written a song to come home to.
The track “One Town Away” will be the first single off an upcoming debut album by Greg Rider.
“The one thing that I really do want people to know is that I’m always going to love my hometown and I’m always going to crave the support of my hometown. I think for many years I just continued to run away,” said Rider, whose real name is Greg Farrell and is signed to Montreal-based Father and Son Records.
Like stories of adventure in the days of old, this too got its beginning because of a girl.
At the time, Rider was working as a bartender and playing music as a hobby in the Cayman Islands. He met a Nashville-based pop singer who encouraged him to visit the country music capital and suggested he perhaps stay for a while.
“I went there and then after my fourth day or something I booked a small show on Second Avenue," he said.
That got him thinking: "If I can book a show in three days, what could I do in three months?"
So he cancelled his return flight to the Cayman Islands.
“It was completely just a gut feeling that came over me.”
During the two years that he was in the southern city, he learned who he was as a songwriter and developed a strong sense of his sound.
“It was the first time that I ever felt confident in actually calling myself a singer-songwriter," he said, adding: "I was just writing every single day, I was playing as much as I possibly could."
His sound is country crossover and he is focused on writing lyrics that are true to him.
“I don’t sing about the stereotypical country stuff. I don’t have songs about drinking and summer nights and beer and stuff like that. I try and go on more of topics that are much deeper surface,” he said.
"One Town Away" is a song that speaks his truth. It’s about travelling all over the world but then coming home to find what one really needs may only be just one town away.
The single, produced by William Gaboury and written by Greg Rider Farrell and Richard William Cloke, will be the first of three to be released this year. It was released for radio play on June 5.
Listen to the track online at www.smarturl.it/onetownawaysc or follow the artist on Twitter at www.twitter.com/gregridermusic.com.