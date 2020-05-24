CBC's Enright creating new one-hour radio program

TORONTO — Veteran broadcaster Michael Enright will step down as host of CBC Radio One's "The Sunday Edition" at the end of this season to create a new one-hour radio program.

CBC says Enright's last day as host of the weekly series will be June 28, when he will conclude 20 years with the morning program.

The public broadcaster adds that "The Sunday Edition" will be redeveloped this fall with a new host.

No details were revealed on Enright's new venture.