Carlisle Optimists make a splash with virtual Duck Dash event

The annual Carlisle Optimist Club Duck Dash fundraiser will look a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Probably in the last three weeks we knew that we weren’t going to run a June event,” said event chairperson Rob O’Brien.

The Duck Dash event usually takes place at Courtcliffe Park in Carlisle on Father’s Day weekend, in tandem with a Family Fun Day.

“Our members sell the bulk of the tickets and it’s been difficult — well, it’s been impossible for them to go out in the community and sell tickets, so we’ve gone to online in a bigger way.”

This year's Duck Dash will take place online with the possibility of a Facebook Live event at 11 a.m. Aug. 29.

“We’re not just completely sure what that event’s going to look like,” said O’Brien. “We don’t know whether it’ll be a draw or we’ll use the ducks somehow, some creative way to choose our winners, but we’re just kind of working that out now.”

Prizes of $1,000 and $500 for first- and second-place finishers, respectively, will still be up for grabs, as will $100 prizes for ticket holders whose ducks come in third, fourth and fifth place.

So far, ticket sales are “progressing well,” with $600 worth of tickets sold in the last week alone.

“We’re still pretty optimistic that we’ll do fine,” he said.

Proceeds from the Duck Dash benefit local not-for-profit organizations. With COVID-19 impacting many in the community, O’Brien anticipates the need for support will be increased.