Carlisle Optimists make a splash with virtual Duck Dash event

The annual Carlisle Optimist Club Duck Dash fundraiser will look a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Probably in the last three weeks we knew that we weren’t going to run a June event,” said event chairperson Rob O’Brien.
The Duck Dash event usually takes place at Courtcliffe Park in Carlisle on Father’s Day weekend, in tandem with a Family Fun Day.
“Our members sell the bulk of the tickets and it’s been difficult — well, it’s been impossible for them to go out in the community and sell tickets, so we’ve gone to online in a bigger way.”
This year's Duck Dash will take place online with the possibility of a Facebook Live event at 11 a.m. Aug. 29.
“We’re not just completely sure what that event’s going to look like,” said O’Brien. “We don’t know whether it’ll be a draw or we’ll use the ducks somehow, some creative way to choose our winners, but we’re just kind of working that out now.”
Prizes of $1,000 and $500 for first- and second-place finishers, respectively, will still be up for grabs, as will $100 prizes for ticket holders whose ducks come in third, fourth and fifth place.
So far, ticket sales are “progressing well,” with $600 worth of tickets sold in the last week alone.
“We’re still pretty optimistic that we’ll do fine,” he said.
Proceeds from the Duck Dash benefit local not-for-profit organizations. With COVID-19 impacting many in the community, O’Brien anticipates the need for support will be increased.
“We think that the need this fall will be stronger. The (Flamborough) Women’s Resource Centre is pretty active and the food bank is pretty busy right now. The schools will probably have some kids that need support for trips if there are some next spring,” he said.
As for that duck costume? You can be sure it’ll make an appearance during the event, and perhaps it may also show up around town during June and July to put smiles on peoples’ faces.
“The duck may rise again.”
Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.ca.
